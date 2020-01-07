|
Mike Padilla
Las Cruces - Mike A. Padilla, 78 years, died January 2, 2020, in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Mike was born March 9, 1941 in Hot Springs (now T or C), New Mexico. He was the 3rd of 10 children born to Melcor and Juanita (Aguirre) Padilla. They moved to Las Cruces about 1949. He met his wife Maryann Duran in 1957 and they were married June 8, 1963 in Las Cruces, NM. Mike graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1959. Mike worked for over 33 years at the White Sands Test Facility (NASA - Johnson's Space Center). During his career at NASA, he started out as a warehouse technician, then lead technician and ended as an engineer - receiving the distinguished Silver Snoopy Award (2003).
Mike is survived by his wife of more than 56 years - Maryann Padilla of the family home, two sons and one daughter - Joseph residing in Phoenix, J.D. residing in Las Cruces and Jiovanni (Greg) residing in Las Cruces. Three grandsons: Jeff, Jered, and Jammer; and one granddaughter: Breanna. He is also survived by brothers, Bill (Pat) and Gene; and sisters Nellie, Viola, Sara (Paul), Liz (Joe), and Cindy as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Jered, brother Nestor, and sister Mable.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Jeff, Jered, and Jammer; and Greg Johnson.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
