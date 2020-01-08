|
|
Milan Cobble
Albuquerque - Milan Cobble passed away in his sleep on January 4, 2020, almost a year after his beloved wife Nancy left us. He died in hospice care in Albuquerque. Prior to that, the couple lived in Las Cruces for more than 55 years.
Milan was born on March 13, 1922, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Houston I. Cobble and Lillian Strom Cobble. Growing up, he lived in North Dakota, Texas, Illinois, New York and New Jersey.
75 years ago, Milan served in the United States Army in World War II. He was a paratrooper in the 17th Airborne Division, and jumped into Germany in March of 1945 during the Battle for the Rhine River.
After the war, he graduated from the University of Michigan in 1948 with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He received his Master's Degree from Wayne State University in Detroit in 1952, and his Ph.D. Degree from the University of Michigan in 1958.
The University of Michigan was also where Milan met his lifelong partner, Nancy Musselman. They married in July of 1949, and were together for almost seven decades.
They first moved to Bowling Green, Ohio, where he taught engineering at Bowling Green State University. He also taught at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware. Then in 1962, they moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico, where Milan began a 22-year-career at NMSU as a Professor of Mechanical Engineering. He also taught as a Distinguished Visiting Professor at the University of Michigan at Dearborn after his retirement from NMSU.
Dr. Cobble was a member of Phi Delta Theta, Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Sigma Xi Engineering Society, American Association of Engineering Education, Pi Tau Sigma Engineering Fraternity, and the Union of Concerned Scientists. He was the author of many scientific papers and articles. In 1968 he was named the American Association of Engineering Education Southwest Teacher of the Year. In 1981 he received the Bromilow Award for Engineering Research, plus a research award from the Naval Research Laboratory.
The Cobbles were long-time members of First Presbyterian Church, where they were responsible for keeping the church pews supplied and in order for many years. They also attended chapel at the Good Samaritan Village in Las Cruces, where they lived for several years.
Dr. Cobble was an avid golfer, with two holes-in-one at the NMSU golf course. He also was active in the Senior Olympics, winning the county and state championships in his age group in golf numerous times. He then took up the shotput late in life, and he set the New Mexico State Record in the shotput for both the 90-94 and the 95-99 year old age groups. Last June, Milan even won the National Championship in the Senior Olympics, which were held in Albuquerque, when he made the longest shotput toss in the 95-99 age group.
Milan was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy. He is survived by their four sons: Steven (Molly) of Washington, D.C.; Brian (Julie) of Albuquerque; Kevin (Crystal) of Las Cruces; and David of Albuquerque. He is also survived by five granddaughters: Kacy, Elizabeth, Sara, Julia, and Satya.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Milan H. Cobble Engineering Scholarship, c/o NMSU Foundation, P.O. Box 3590, Las Cruces, NM 88003.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020