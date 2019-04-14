Services
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Bayard National Cemetery
Silver City, NM
Las Cruces - After 97 years, our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Milton R. Buls, has gone to the Lord and his loving wife, Sammy, who preceded him in death in 2008. With family by his side, Milt passed away December 19th at his home in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Milt was born in Seward, Nebraska in 1921. He was raised on the family farm and joined the Army Air Corps when World War II broke out. He met the love of his life, Sammy, while playing in the military band. He went on to become a pilot in the Army Air Force, flying B-24's over the Himalayas in the China-Burma-India Theater. He proudly served his country in WWII, the Korean War and during the Vietnam era. At the end of WWII he flew the B-24 'Strawberry Bitch" back to the US from North Africa. It can be seen at the USAF Museum in Dayton, Ohio. He was chief of the air force section of the military aid group to Bolivia during time of the capture and death of Che Guevara. His final assignment as Chief of Foreign Technology AFSC at Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio, concluded his military service at the rank of Full Colonel. After leaving the military, he worked in the private sector for Federal Express (1972-1981) as a pilot. After a second retirement, he continued his passion for aviation by building a Glasair airplane in his garage and flying it religiously the next 20 years over the skies of Las Cruces. Milt was a devout Christian and a founding member of Mission Lutheran Church in Las Cruces with the first services carried out in Milt and Sammy's home. Through their passion, the congregation grew and eventually moved from a temporary location to a permanent place of worship on Roadrunner Parkway. He is survived by his 5 children: Richard (Dick) Buls of Garden Grove, Califomia; Bob Buls (wife, Elizabeth) of Memphis, Tennessee; Sally Johnson (husband, Larry) of Las Cruces, New Mexico; Pat Buls, of Silver City, New Mexico; and Leesa Martin (husband, David) of Tyrone, New Mexico. Milt is also survived by his grandchildren: Ben, Megan, Elise, Jesse, Melanie, Bobby, David, Joanne, Sarah, Thomas and 8 great-grandchildren. A military service will be held at Fort Bayard National Cemetery in Silver City NM. on April 29th. At 1:30 PM. Special thanks to Mesilla Valley Hospice, family members and all those who knew and loved this remarkable man.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 14, 2019
