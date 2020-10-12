1/1
Minerva Romero
Minerva Romero

Las Cruces - Minerva Socorro Tello Romero (1931-2020)

Minerva Romero, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 89.

Minerva was born in Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico to Mercedes Baylon Tello and Jose Tello. She was raised in Juarez by her mother and stepfather Enrique (Chinito) Deharce.

She was married to Antonio Garcia (deceased) and had a daughter, Maria Lopez (Manuel) of Las Cruces, New Mexico. Her second marriage was to Jaime Bejarano Romero (deceased) with whom she had 3 daughters: Cynthia Romero (Paul) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Vanessa Velasquez of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Jennifer Webb (Ben) of Phoenix, Arizona.

Minerva is survived by her partner of 9 years, Felix Vega, her daughters and her grandchildren: Javier Lopez, Celina Lopez, Isaac Romero, Cassandra Romero, Liana Velasquez, Veronica Velasquez, Daniel Romero, Jacob Webb, Joshua Webb, and Samantha Webb. She is also survived by her sister Maria Saenz (Rosendo), brother-in-law Victor Manriquez, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sisters Lupe Garcia Tello, Margarita Lucero, Connie Manriquez and Berta Rivera.

A Viewing will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:30 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home. A memorial service led by Father Valentine will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home at 1 pm with burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please stay safe by wearing masks and social distancing.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
