Minnie Alice Topliff
Las Cruces - Minnie Alice Welch Alberson Topliff's story began on August 5, 1932 in Cedarvale, NM. Born to Clint and Emma Welch, Minnie was the 9th of 10 children. In November 1950, Minnie married Kenneth Alberson, and during the course of their shared journey they welcomed 5 children together. Sadly, Kenneth passed away suddenly in March 1967, leaving Minnie a widow at the age of 34. She moved her family back to Las Cruces and that was where she would meet her second husband, Lewis "Chief" Topliff. Chief was already a father of 3 when he met Minnie and, after their marriage on February 3, 1969, he became father to 5 more. While Kenneth would always be the father who gave them life, Minnie's children would always say that Chief was the father who raised them. Together, Minnie and Chief taught their children the value of hard work, honesty, faith, perseverance, and love.
Minnie worked tirelessly as a mother and as the owner and creative force behind Las Cruces's own Flowerland for years. Her one regret in life was that she didn't pursue more education for herself and she stressed the importance of education to her children. To a one, they all graduated from college and instilled the same values of learning in their children. In her rare free time, Minnie was never idle. She was a skilled seamstress and crafter, often working alongside Chief in his woodshop. She loved singing and strongly encouraged musical pursuits in her own children. She also treated her family to the very best in home-cooking. Minnie lived life with the doors of her heart flung wide open for everyone. Babies were instantly charmed by her, even the most reticent teenagers opened up to her empathy and kindness. Her sass and sweetness earned her true friends among fellow residents and caregivers alike in her final years at Northrise.
Minnie took her last breaths on April 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husbands as well as by her daughter, Rachel Alberson. She is survived by her brother Lonnie Welch and his wife Mary of Lawrence, KS as well as her sisters-in-law Irene Swartz (Al Beaty) of Des Moines, IA; Pauline Welch of Yukon, OK; Mary Lou Swanson of Beloit, KS; and Ruth Hobleman of Superior, NE. She is also survived by her children and step-children, and their partners: Mike and Cyndy Topliff of Las Cruces, NM; Pat Topliff of Scottsdale, AZ; Berna Alberson Woods and her husband Don of Albuquerque, NM; Marty and Janet Alberson of Las Cruces, NM; Connie Topliff of Tucson, AZ; Dean and Mary Alberson of Bryan, TX; and Dennis and Cathey Alberson of Las Cruces, NM. Finally, Minnie is survived by her 19 grandchildren (and their partners) and her 18 great-grandchildren, ranging in age from 6 months to 15 years old. There can be no doubt that Minnie left a stunning legacy. And while we might be tempted to declare her story is concluded, all those who survive her will surely carry it on as they keep their memories of her close to their hearts. They will come together to share those memories in a memorial service on Thursday, April 18, 2019, 6:00pm at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home in Las Cruces.
Minnie's final wish was that her ashes be shared equally between the graves of the two men she loved and with whom she shared her life. Half of her ashes will be interred with Kenneth's remains in Las Cruces, NM on August 3, 2019. The other half will be interred with Chief's in Kansas at a later date still to be determined.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to the family via La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. People may also honor Minnie's memory by donating to the United Methodist Community In Relief, (UMCOR). PO Box 9068, New York, NY, 10087-9068. Please indicate "in memory of Minnie Topliff".
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 17, 2019