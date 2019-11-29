Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mirna Medrano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mirna C. Medrano


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mirna C. Medrano Obituary
Mirna C. Medrano

Las Cruces - MIRNA C. MEDRANO, age 53, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. Born April 24, 1966 in Canutillo, Texas to Leonard Montoya and Bertha Medrano, Mirna was a self-employed caregiver and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn her passing include two daughters, Katherine C. Medrano-Salazar (Emilio) and Stephanie Medrano all of Las Cruces; her mother Bertha M. Roman; her father, Leonard Montoya; two brothers, Alex Roman Jr. (Melissa) and Leonard Montoya Jr. (Myra); four sisters, Sandra Medrano, Valerie Ann Roman-Benavidez (Passion), Denise Montoya and Becky Montoya all also of Las Cruces; her godson, Sebastian Salazar; her comadre, Henrietta Salazar and her four legged best friend, Jinxky. Other survivors include eleven grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mirna was preceded in death by her brother, Antonio Medrano Sr.; maternal grandparents, Julian and Isabel Medrano who raised her like a daughter; and nephew, Antonio Medrano Jr.

Visitation for Mirna will begin at 2 PM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 3 PM with Deacon Manny Madrid officiating. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.

Serving as honorary bearers will be Alex Roman Jr., Jose Medrano Jr., Adrian Medrano, David Santana, Lawrence Rubio, Emilio Salazar and Daniel Carrillo.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mirna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -