Mirna C. Medrano
Las Cruces - MIRNA C. MEDRANO, age 53, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. Born April 24, 1966 in Canutillo, Texas to Leonard Montoya and Bertha Medrano, Mirna was a self-employed caregiver and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include two daughters, Katherine C. Medrano-Salazar (Emilio) and Stephanie Medrano all of Las Cruces; her mother Bertha M. Roman; her father, Leonard Montoya; two brothers, Alex Roman Jr. (Melissa) and Leonard Montoya Jr. (Myra); four sisters, Sandra Medrano, Valerie Ann Roman-Benavidez (Passion), Denise Montoya and Becky Montoya all also of Las Cruces; her godson, Sebastian Salazar; her comadre, Henrietta Salazar and her four legged best friend, Jinxky. Other survivors include eleven grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mirna was preceded in death by her brother, Antonio Medrano Sr.; maternal grandparents, Julian and Isabel Medrano who raised her like a daughter; and nephew, Antonio Medrano Jr.
Visitation for Mirna will begin at 2 PM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 3 PM with Deacon Manny Madrid officiating. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Serving as honorary bearers will be Alex Roman Jr., Jose Medrano Jr., Adrian Medrano, David Santana, Lawrence Rubio, Emilio Salazar and Daniel Carrillo.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019