Mitchell A. Nicholson



Mitchell A. Nicholson was called home by Our Lord an Savior on September 18, 2020. He was a veteran of the US Navy from 1957 to 1962 serving on the USS Explot and Bluebird as a Sonar Tech. He is preceded in death by his parents Howell Nicholson and Inez Hartzo and his youngest daughter Vanessa Jean Savage. He is survived by his sister Dora Lee Garza of San Antonio, TX and ex-wife Tina Wood, 3 children Mark Nicholson, Lisa Nowell, and Laura Nicholson along with 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Graveyard services will be October 17, 2020 at 11am at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Hatch, NM.









