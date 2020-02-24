|
|
Modesta Brito Ferralez
Las Cruces - MODESTA B. FERRALEZ, our family matriarch, was born November 4, 1927 and passed from this life on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home. Modesta was a very supportive daughter, wife, and mother. She served as a volunteer to many organizations for she loved people and the Las Cruces Community.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizandro and Ysidra Brito; her brothers, Ysidro, Inez, Lucio and Ramon Brito; sisters, Eulogia Talamantes and husband Ramon, Luisa Talamantes and husband Seferino; her husband Councilman and Mayor of Las Cruces, Herculano Ferralez; daughter, Ernestine Alejo and grandson, Michael Sarabia. She leaves behind brother, Elizandro Brito Jr. and wife Enedina; son, Daniel Ferralez and wife, Eva; daughter, Irene Rodriguez and spouse Carolyn. Other survivors include nine grandchildren; twenty-eight great grandchildren, and 30+ great great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 6 PM Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 730 PM. The Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10 AM in the same chapel with Pastor Edser Edouard officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband and daughter.
Serving as casket bearers will be Johnny Arrey, Bobby Zavala, Thomas and Jeremy Felch, Daniel Ferralez Jr. and Alex Monchaca. Honorary bearers will be Patricia Ferralez, Jorge Baez, Joseph Smith, Larry Alejo and Renee Zavala.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020