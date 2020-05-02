|
Modesta S. Vasquez
Mesquite - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, MODESTA S. VASQUEZ went home to our Creator on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at age 90. Modesta was born to Trinidad Salazar and Victoria Campos on January 12, 1930. She retired from Stahmann Farms and was a longtime resident of the Las Cruces/Mesquite area. She dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren after retirement and was an active member of the San Pedro Mission in Del Cerro Estates.
Those left to mourn her passing include four sons, Felipe Vasquez (Elsa ) of El Paso, TX, Conrad Vasquez (Martha) of Las Cruces, and Johnny Vasquez (Dahlia) of San Pablo; three daughters, Cristina Valdez (Manuel ) of Mesquite, Maria Wimbley (Maurice) of Mesquite, and Victoria "Vicky" Rangel (Roland) of Las Cruces. Other survivors include sixteen grandchildren; forty-six grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Nicholas Vasquez; her parents; her sisters, Josephina and Tomasa Salazar and her beloved son, Nicholas Vasquez Jr.
Due to the healthcare crisis, there will be no services at this time. A memorial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary will be held at a later date for the immediate family.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory.
