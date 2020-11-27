1/
Mona Jean Easley
1932 - 2020
Mona Jean Easley

Las Cruces - Mona Jean (Casey) Easley, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was born June 26, 1932 in Bakersfield, Missouri to Jack "Jackson" and Melissa (Hardin) Casey. She was a 1954 graduate of Tulare High School in Tulare, California.

As the wife of a career military veteran, she and her children moved numerous times during her life which afforded her family with a challenging but rewarding experience of seeing the diversity of American life.

Mona inspired a loving, Christian homelife for her husband and children who will all delight in having an endless fountain of heartfelt memories of their lives together. She was proud to be surrounded during her life with a large number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; making family reunions treasured moments. Mona loved to care for pets, especially cats, since she was a small child. She was always an advocate and participant of caring for homeless animals that were in need of loving care.

She was survived by her children Mona Lee (Lee), Jack Alan, Wesley Stephen, Linda Jane, and Russell Don. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 1/2 years, Jack and a daughter Katherine Louise.

A cremation ceremony was conducted on November 25, 2020 and her remains will be taken to Monte Vista, Colorado, by the family, to be buried alongside her husband who is buried at the Homelake Veterans Cemetery. He served in the US Army and was a Vietnam Veteran having served for 20 years.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
