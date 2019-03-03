Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Monica Garcia Obituary
Monica Garcia

Hatch - Monica (Palacios) Garcia, 76 years old passed away on February 26, 2019 - surrounded by her immediate family in Las Cruces NM.

She was married to Ruben M. Garcia whom she preceded in death and were married for 55 years.

She was a proud and hardworking at home mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and godmother. She loved her children but her grandchildren were her life and heart. She loved to cook for anyone and everyone who walked through her door - famous for her "beans".

She is survived by her son Ricky Garcia, son Henry (Sharon) Garcia, daughter Merly (Danny) Hinojos, son Felix Garcia, daughter Pat (Tony) Verdugo.

Grandchildren: Richard Garcia, Breeana Garcia, Miranda and Aiden Garcia, Cassandra and Adam Hinojos, Daphney Garcia, Lexie (Daniel) Duran, Graciela and Abigail Verdugo.

Great Grandchildren: Sophia Garcia, Daniel Duran,JR, Emma Duran.

At her request cremation has taken place and a rosary/funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church in Hatch, NM.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of La Paz -Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces NM 88005
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 3, 2019
