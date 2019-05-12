|
Monica M. Valles
Las Cruces - Monica M. Valles
09/02/1922 - 04/28/2019
Monica M. Valles, age 96, of Las Cruces, went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2019. She was born September 2, 1922 to Catalina B. Duran. Known fondly to her family as "Lita" and "Nina," Monica was a loving wife and mother. A member of St. Genevieve Catholic Church, Monica was a strong prayer warrior that never forgot a prayer request. Even at 96 years of age, she would rise at 6 am to begin her day of prayer.
Monica passed peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her children, Carol Ann Facio (Pablo), Janet P. Collins (Roger) and Anthony J. Valles (Stephanie), 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Henry M. Valles, and son, Reymundo M. Valles.
A private funeral service was held at St. Genevieve Catholic Church and she was laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers were Richard Rivera, Reymundo Espana, Matthew Reyes, Richard Valles, Shaun Reyes, and Bryan Reyes. Honorary Pallbearers were Leticia Wehlage, Monica Facio, and Lisa Hicks.
Many thanks are extended to family and friends that shared Monica's final days. Sincere thanks also to the caring staff Desert Peaks Assisted Living. Susie Facio of Mesilla Valley Hospice, and her many prayer partners, including Angie Acey, and George Schumpelt.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 12, 2019