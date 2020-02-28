|
|
Monica Marie Chavez
Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, stepmother, granddaughter, aunt and dear friend, MONICA MARIE CHAVEZ, age 28, lifelong resident of Las Cruces on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Born June 12, 1991 to Roger Chavez and Anita Reyes, Monica worked as a caregiver at Tresco and was a member of the Catholic Church.
Besides her parents, Monica is survived by her companion of over ten years, Leon Garcia; her brother, Joey Chavez; maternal grandmother, Margarita Reyes; her stepchildren, Robert, Andrew, Desmond and Miranda Garcia; two nieces, Khloe "Koko" and Kaylee "Juju" Chavez and nephew, Johnny Ray Chavez. Monica was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Juan Reyes; her paternal grandparents, Felix and Romana Chavez, and an uncle, Johnny Reyes.
Visitation will begin at 6 PM Monday, March 2, 2020 at San Miguel Catholic Church, 19217 S. Highway 28 in San Miguel where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the same church with the Reverend Valentine Jankowski, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at the San Miguel Cemetery where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Joey Chavez, Robert Garcia, Angel Arrey, Danny Chavez, Willie and Angel Reyes. Honorary bearers will be Leon Garcia, Briana Orta, Andrew Garcia, Ignacio and Mario Martinez.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020