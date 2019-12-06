|
Morgan Louis "Jack" Roberts
Las Cruces - Morgan Louis "Jack" Roberts, 88, of Las Cruces, NM passed on November 28, 2019.
Born on July 27, 1931 to Morgan and Harriet Beeman Roberts in Sedalia, Colorado. In 1949 he graduated from Douglas County High School, Castle Rock, Colorado. There he met Martha Ann Serrell whom he married in 1953. He served in the US Navy from 1951 to 1954 and graduated from Colorado State University 1958.
Jack spent most of his life as a salesman, first selling agriculture products as well as training other salespersons, and later selling health and life insurance. He and Martha spent over 30 years raising registered Red Angus cattle, focusing on breeding high performing animals to help improve genetics in their customers' herds. He enjoyed helping others and encouraging them to excel in whatever they do. Jack was a firm believer in honesty, hard work and doing things to the best of your ability. He was always willing to help others.
Jack is preceded in death by father, Morgan, mother, Harriet and brother, Don Lee. He leaves behind wife, Martha; four sons, Morgan Louis Jr. & Diane (Plainview, TX), Greg (Las Cruces, NM) Andy & Maddy (Miles City, MT) and Tom & Betsy (Garden City, KS), daughter Chris & Andrew Spence (New Zealand & Mongolia); twenty-one grandchildren, Ashley Butler, Sara Roberts, Rebecca Tally, Brent Roberts, Matt Roberts, Mark Roberts, Wyatt Roberts, Jesse Roberts, Carly Roberts, Brandy Roberts, Abby McLaughlin, Bonnie Gerstberger, Josh Spence, Simon Spence, Ben Spence, Jonathan Spence, Rebekah Spence, Caleb Spence, Peter Spence, David Spence, Nathan Spence; ten great-grandchildren, and sister Louise & Don Ford and two nieces.
A Memorial Service will be held for Jack on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at La Paz - Graham's funeral home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019