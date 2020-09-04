Morris Victor Whitney
Derby, KS - Morris Victor Whitney, 85, Derby, Kansas, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home.
Born September 27, 1934 in Olean, New York, he was the son of Morris Vincent and Margaret L. (Lounsbury) Whitney. He was raised and received his education in Olean. Following high school Morris joined the United States Army and proudly served his country for over 20 years, retiring in 1972. While in the army he served one tour in Vietnam as well as two tours in Korea. He was also stationed in Thailand, Okinawa, Japan, and France.
Morris married Mary Anna Bassford in 1955 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. After retiring from the army, the couple made their home in Alamogordo, where Morris was the parts manager at Gene Brock Ford. Mary preceded him in death in 1978.
In 1982 Morris married Geralyn "Geri" Sias and the couple made their home in Clovis, New Mexico, before moving to Fox, Arkansas. Geri preceded him in death in 1992.
Morris was united in marriage to Leora "Carlene" Phillips on October 19, 1996 in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, where the couple made their home until moving to Las Cruces, New Mexico in 2001. In 2015 the couple moved to Derby, Kansas.
He was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Winfield. He was also a member of the Noon Lyons Club in Las Cruces. He enjoyed tinkering with his 1929 Model A Ford, going to car shows, woodworking, and watching WWE Wrestling.
His family includes his wife Carlene Whitney of Derby; his daughters, Vasana "Susie" Burfield of Sanford, FL; Cheryl "Sherri" Jacko and husband, David of Las Cruces, NM; his sister Arlene Whitney of Woolwich, ME; his grandchildren, Steven A. Burfield and wife, Cresh; Joseph S. Burfield; Annamarie R. Waldon and husband, Randy; Barrick W. Jacko; Jessica N. Stephens and husband, Shawn; Branden D. Jacko; Victoria D. Jacko; Elizabeth "Lissy" Fishburn and husband, Joe; Kira Whitney and Ilya Ginzburg; his great grandchildren, Skyler Waldon; Taylor Waldon; Tristin Waldon; Chloe Jacko; Bjorn Ginzburg; his three foreign exchange students, Nitiwaddee Sawadee and husband, Sunt and their daughter Nova, of Bangkok, Thailand; Supitchaya Sarakong of Bangkok, Thailand; Nancy Ajarmeh of Amman, Jordan; and numerous nieces, nephews.
In addition to his parents, Morris was preceded in death by two wives, two sons, Michael Whitney and Victor Scott Whitney, a grandson Timothy W. Burfield, a son-in-law, Roy D. Burfield, three brothers, and one sister.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, September 4, 2020 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Winfield. Military Committal honors will be held at Ft. Bliss Cemetery in El Paso, Texas at a later date. A visitation is scheduled at Miles Funeral Service Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4 to 8. The family will greet visitors from 4 to 6 that evening.
Memorials have been established in Morris' name for the First Church of the Nazarene in Winfield and for Wounded Warrior Project
. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.
