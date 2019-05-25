|
Dr. Morris Wisotsky
Peekskill, NY. - Dr. Morris Wisotsky of Peekskill, NY, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at the age of 96.
Morris was born to parents Samuel and Rebecca Wisotsky on October 3,1922 in Pinsk, Poland. He grew up a twin and the youngest of five children. Morris grew up in Brooklyn, NY and attended Thomas Jefferson High School, Brooklyn College, and Columbia University, the latter where he received his Ph.D in psychology. Prior to completing college he volunteered to serve in the US Army/Airforce during World War II. He married Myrna Wisotsky (nee Cruz) in 1969 and the couple had two daughters. He worked as a clinical psychologist throughout New York, most notably in the penitentiary system, working with incarcerated individuals. Morris retired on a full military pension in 1974 due to a disabling hearing injury received while serving in the military. Morris loved travel and moved his family around the country and the world to visit and to live. After living in New York City, Costa Rica, Israel, and Florida, he settled his family in Las Cruces, New Mexico in 1984 and continued to live there until he moved to back New York in 2016. Morris continued to travel the world with his wife until 2017.
Morris is survived by his wife, Myrna Wisotsky; his eldest daughter Alexandra and son-in-law Richard Townend, and his younger daughter Rebecca Wisotsky and daughter-in-law Katya Levitan-Reiner; and his grandchildren, Ari and Eliana Townend and Samuel Levitan-Wisotsky. He is preceded in death by his sisters Faye Gordon, Shirley Post, and Ann Dumoch; and his brother Louis Wilson.
The cremation and service took place on January 27, 2019 in Beacon, NY. The family is grateful for the condolences. In lieu of flowers, they ask that donations be made to organizations that Morris supported throughout his life including: the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Southern Poverty Law Center, and Planned Parenthood.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 25, 2019