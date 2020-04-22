|
Myrna Blann
Las Cruces - Myrna Loy Blann was born here in Las Cruces to Gus/Mert Glass on October 17,1932, she attended; Las Cruces High. She married her high school sweet heart. She finished High School. After many years of marriage; They separated and 6 months later, she met Earl Blann. She was a homemaker and worked when she could. My father was is the Marines, so it was not easy. Her 2nd husband was in the marines as well. She was a wonderful mother and my best friend. She had a very big heart and never expected praise for her good deeds. She loved riding horses and dancing. She was very loving and giving. She will be missed.
Surviving direct relatives Kathy Spriggs, Jean/Bill Garner, Laura/Keith Reece, Sean Hagans, Einn Underwood, Sandy Matthews and Wanda Glass.
Extended family members: Carl/Sandy Blann, Brenda/Helm, Carrie/ Stacie/ Austin Hale there will be a viewing on Tuesday the 28, 10am-1:30pm. Thereafter she will be cremated according to her wishes.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020