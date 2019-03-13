|
Myrna Diaz
Las Cruces - On March 6, 2019, Myrna Ruth Diaz was called home by her Lord and Savior. Although we mourn her loss on this earth, we are consoled that she is joyful in the presence of her Creator while embracing her eternal home.
Myrna was born to her parents, Alfred and Bernice Diaz, on February 20, 1962. She lived her entire life in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1980 and received an Associate Degree in Retail Merchandising from New Mexico State University. She worked many years as a sales clerk in various businesses in the community.
Myrna loved Jesus Christ and thoroughly enjoyed her church, Mesilla Park Community Church, where she actively served. She had a love and compassion for helping others and selflessly served her church as well as volunteered in many community and missions projects. She belonged to the Women's Bible Group which she loved and faithfully attended. Myrna was a sweet-spirited, kind-hearted woman who will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Myrna is preceded in death by: father, Alfred Diaz Sr.; brother, Alfred Diaz Jr.; and by the love of her life, Hector Clark (22 years).
Myrna is survived by: mother, Bernice Bazan Diaz; sister, Rhoda Pacillas (Rudy); sister, Karen Bobo (Charles); brother, Cedrick Diaz (Yolanda).
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Friday, March 15, 6:00 pm at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, New Mexico. To sign an online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 13, 2019