Myrtle Alicia Moyle
Arrey - MYRTLE ALICIA (MATTERN) MOYLE, went to her peaceful resting place on August 23, 2019, in the presence of family. She was beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Myrtle was born in San Diego, CA on February 10, 1955. Her father was military so a lot of her growing up years she, her mother, and her siblings spent following her Dad to bases or living near family. Myrtle loved the ocean and could swim like a fish in water!
Myrt (as most folks called her), met her husband Richard L Moyle sr., early in 1953 and they married on June 20, 1953. They were blessed with a son, Richard Jr. in April 1954. Early years of marriage were spent between Compton, Cotati, and Windsor, CA. She was a homemaker which included in her day tending livestock, (cows (milking ones), beef cattle, horses (man), chickens, sheep, etc. She always had a large garden and canned vegetables and fruits (she tended an apple orchard in Windsor).
Myrt loved to cook (and she was excellent at it) and sew (made most of her family's clothes). She also enjoyed other hand-crafts such as; crocheting, knitting, leather working, macramé, and painting ceramics. During her life, she taught several ladies the art of many of the crafts she enjoyed having a "ladies circle" in her home of coffee and crafting! Myrt was also an avid reader all her life with her favorites being Westerns and Murder Mysteries.
Myrtle was a longtime 4_H leader of Sonoma County, CA as well as a Gymkhana Mom. She could buck hay with the best of them as her husband worked construction and they were involved with family members in Custom hay cutting and bailing with Myrt right there doing it as well as the sales.
She received awards for her accomplishments and contributions as emergency phone operator in the Windsor, CA Volunteer Fire Department. Myrt believed in "giving back to her community."
Not only did Myrt believe in giving to her community, but also to her family. She helped nurture many of her nieces and nephews in her time while their parents worked/finished higher education. Myrtle loved kids and she was a natural born educator believing in teaching kinds the basic skills in math, reading, and writing. Her patience were endless when it came to teaching children.
Myrtle and her husband were blessed a second time, this time a daughter in April 1965. Then in February of 1974, she followed her husband to New Mexico with daughter, Janice in tow and leaving Richard Jr. (Rick) who had just gotten married behind in CA to begin his new chapter.
Myrt, Rich, and Janice made their home in Arrey, NM on a small 30 acre farm. Myrtle was once again homemaker, livestock tender, tractor driver, etc. She loved it all, Myrtle began working outside the home in the last 70's. She was an assistant janitor at Arrey Elementary for a time, she worked at St. Ann's Hospital Nursing Home in T or C as a nursing assistant, activities assistant for a time also. She worked at a local store in Caballo, NM for a time, and then retired from NM Veterans Center in T or C, NM in late 1996 after an injury.
Myrtle had two things she was happy she obtained a little later in life than most. She had never had a driver license until she began working in T or C. She also had not graduated from high school as in her senior year, she had to drop out for a short time to work full-time to help support herself, mother, and younger brother. This was due to her mother falling ill and unable to work. When her mother recovered Myrtle cut back her hours to part-time and tried to return to school. She was told she had missed too much. Myrtle liked school and had longed to get her GED. With her family's encouragement and support, Myrtle did just that! She walked across the stage of the Doña Ana Community College receiving her GED in 1982!
Most will remember Myrt for her strong constitution to care for her family and flor the love and laughter she shared with those who knew her best.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Moyle Sr. aka/Rich or Dick; her parents, Samuel Franklin and Esther Mattern; two sisters, Grace Jernigan and Marion (Buddy) Bennett, and one brother, Samuel Franklin Mattern Jr. (Sam). Myrtle leaves behind her only surviving sibling, Esther Jo (Mattern) Ficken of Olathe, KS as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Missing her is her son, Rick Moyle Jr. of Arrey, NM; his children, Jimmy, Miranda, Robert, Curtis Moyle and Mandy Harris as well as their children; her daughter, .Janice Moyle-McCravey of Arrey, NM; her children, Chance McCravey of Las Cruces, NM, Cheyenne McCravey and fiancé, Antwian Cummings of Santa Fe, NM, Chad McCravey and his 3 sons of Carlsbad, NM and Cy McCravey Jr. and his daughter also of Carlsbad, NM.
Myrtle's wishes of cremation and having her ashes dispersed with her husband's on the Caballo Mountains will be honored later in the year as well as a Celebration of Life dinner anticipated for February of next year around her birthday.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 28, 2019