Myrtle Anne "Betty" Pool died Monday, March 25, 2019 at age 100, surrounded in love at the Heritage Assisted Living Center.
Betty was born on June 21, 1918 on a farm near Elberfeld, Indiana. She attended elementary and high school in Elberfeld and graduated with a BS from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana. Betty taught in elementary schools in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, Indiana for over 30 years.
Betty and her husband Maurice (now deceased) moved to New Port Richey Florida in 1980 where they lived for 18 years before moving to Las Cruces.
After her retirement, Betty became a social activist and was heavily involved in community affairs in New Port Richey. She was president of the Pasco County League of Women Voters and also on the Board of Directors for many years. She belonged to Delta Kappa Gamma, Delta Gamma Chapter, the American Association of University Women, and Common Cause. Even at 100 years old, Betty never missed an opportunity to vote in any local, state or national election, nor did she shy away from any political debate. Betty believed the best things that happened during her life time were the passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote and the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Betty was a member of Wellspring Church, a community that she said had significantly changed her life for the better in her later years, and considers all of them part of her loving family.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Alice Poole. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Antonio (Maria) Salvat, and their daughters Liliana and Talia; Daniel (Asma) Salvat; Natalie Salvat; and many loving nieces and nephews across the country.
A memorial service in celebration of Betty's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday June 1, 2019, at the Center for Spiritual Living, 575 N Main St., Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 14, 2019