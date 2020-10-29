1/1
Nadine Center
1920 - 2020
Nadine Center

Las Cruces - Nadine Center, 100, of Good Samaritan Village in Las Cruces, New Mexico, died at home on October 25, 2020.

Nadine was born in Waldron, Arkansas, to Thomas Fair Taff and Maude Ella Taff on March 19, 1920. She attended school there and then married Glen Oldham Center on December 24, 1938. They made a home in California and returned to Waldron after Glen retired. He preceded her in death in 1994.

She is survived by a daughter, Gayl Fitzgearld and husband, Fredric, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and a son, Gary Center and wife, Mehry, of Brentwood, California. Also surviving are 2 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

A graveside service is scheduled for November 14 at 2:00 pm at Birds View Cemetery in Waldron, Arkansas.

Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home. 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM, 88005 To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Birds View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
