Las Cruces - Nadine Center, 100, of Good Samaritan Village in Las Cruces, New Mexico, died at home on October 25, 2020.
Nadine was born in Waldron, Arkansas, to Thomas Fair Taff and Maude Ella Taff on March 19, 1920. She attended school there and then married Glen Oldham Center on December 24, 1938. They made a home in California and returned to Waldron after Glen retired. He preceded her in death in 1994.
She is survived by a daughter, Gayl Fitzgearld and husband, Fredric, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and a son, Gary Center and wife, Mehry, of Brentwood, California. Also surviving are 2 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
A graveside service is scheduled for November 14 at 2:00 pm at Birds View Cemetery in Waldron, Arkansas.
