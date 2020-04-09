|
Nan Clayton Sommer
Las Cruces - Nan Clayton Sommer 88 years young passed peacefully in her sleep on March 30, 2020 after receiving God's blessings and the many prayers of her family and friends to accompany her home to God. +
She was born Nancy Ann Clayton October 31st, 1931 to John William Clayton and Anna Blanch (Stacy) Clayton in Denver, CO. She married Bradford J Pretti of Glenwood, CO in 1951 and they were blessed with four children; Kristi, Terice Roe, Bradford J II, and Holli Ann Pretti. They moved to Roswell, NM in 1960 where she lived the next 12 years. Nan moved to Midland, TX in 1972 and married Arnold Edward Sommer in 1973 where they lived together until his death in July, 2001. She moved to Las Cruces in 2006 to be with her daughter Kristi where she lived happily with her family, her cats, and her AA family of friends.
Nan was first a loving mother who was always there with a word of support, a thoughtful gift, a joyful presence, and strength in adversity. We children remember her love of cats, creative cooking, gardening, and making all kinds of arts and crafts. She made every holiday and birthday special, especially Easter and Christmas with decorations and homemade treats. Born on Halloween, she would don her Witch-hat and celebrate her birthday outfitting us with our costumes and taking us trick-or-treating. She was our girl scout leader, our teacher, our nurturer, our friend, our mother. Her favorite saying was "You didn't get that from licking it up off the grass".
The communities she lived in were blessed by her giving spirit. She was outspoken and she loved fiercely all whom she met. She lived a life of service to St Andrews and St Thomas A Beckett churches in Roswell, NM and Holy Trinity and St Nick's churches in Midland, TX and achieved a Certificate of Divinity from the Episcopal Diocese in 1998. Her service work continued in Las Cruces as she sponsored many people at the Arid and Los Mesilleros AA Clubs. Her friend Kathlene told us "Your Mom was so positive and giving with her smile and warmth. Even when she was going through cancer she showed her loving and caring spirit to make you feel so welcome as she reached out to the new ones". She celebrated her 30 year AA birthday on March 17th.
She will be interred in columbarium at St Nicks Episcopal Church, Midland, TX where she will rest in peace beside her beloved husband. "Blessed are the Peacemakers, for they shall be called the Children of God" Matthew 5:9
Survived by: Daughters: Kristi (John) Micander, Teri (Bill) Brownson, Holli (Roger) Pretti-Mullins; Daughter-in-law: Constance Prett; Nephew: Stewart (Carol) Clayton; Sister-in-law: Peggy Pretti; Grand Children: Jesse (Brennan) Micander, Cory (Erica) Micander, Samantha (Jason) Gross-Nines, Pauline (Jimmy) Layland, Corrie (Almaz) Atamkulov; Great Grand Children: Ethan and Mason Micander; Andrew Brody and Eli Jon Micander; Tosha and Kat Mays, Ally Gross, Madison Nines; Clarissa, Chloe, Ricky, Zachary, and Jennifer Layland; Abigail and Aslan Atamkulov; Great-great Grand Children: Blakey Crothers, Leah Schoch, Evelyn Phillips, Emma and Elijah
Preceded in death: John William Clayton and Anna Blanch (Stacy) Clayton, parents; James Clayton, brother; Arnold Edward Sommer, husband; Bradford Joseph Pretti II, son; and Dennis Pretti, brother-in-law.
Donations may be made to Safe Haven Animal Sanctuary.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020