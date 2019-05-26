Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Nancy Ann Medema


Las Cruces - Nancy Ann Medema, 95, of Las Cruces, passed away on May 18, 2019 in Las Cruces.

Nancy was born in Zanesville, Ohio to Roy and Lavelle Stigler on March 11, 1924. She married John C. Medema on September 14, 1947. She worked at Bendix Home Appliance and Farmington Municipal Schools in various clerical positions and helped manage the family craft store, Crafts & Things. In addition, she was a loving and dedicated homemaker. Nancy was an avid artist and gardener. She was a member of the Bloomfield Extension Club and The Four Corners Art Association.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, John C. Medema, her brother Samuel Stigler, parents Roy and Lavelle Stigler, aunt Madge Stigler, brothers-in-law Gene and Roger Medema, and sisters-in-law Marion and Sara Medema.

Nancy is survived by her son David J. Medema, daughter Shelley A. Mark and son-in-law Michael Mark, grandson Matthew C. Medema, and great-grandsons Abel and Ezekiel, niece Debra Moyer, and nephews Lamar and Corey Medema.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Dona Ana County Humane Society, Inc. or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Burial will be at the Masonic Cemetery. Their will be a celebration of her life in the family's garden where she loved to relax and enjoy the sights and sounds of nature.

Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador, Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 26, 2019
