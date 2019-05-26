|
Nancy Colleen Moore Boozer
Las Cruces - Nancy Boozer left us here on earth to be with her heavenly Father on May 23, 2019. She was born on February 14, 1929 to William A. and Alice Moore in Junction City, KS.
Nancy was a pioneer in women's sports. She attended the University of Kansas and majored in Physical Education and was chosen to play on the varsity teams in basketball, volleyball, softball, field hockey and golf. She was the golf champion her senior year.
Nancy's passion for golf extended throughout most of her life and as fate would have it, that is where she met her husband of 64 years, Warren Myers Boozer - at Lawrence Country Club in 1951. Warren served his country as a Naval officer for 23 years, moving the family throughout the country. Nancy had the distinction of being the golf club champion every place where they were stationed. She also won the Kansas Senior State Championship in 1983.
In 1964 she returned to Lawrence, KS and taught PE classes, coached the women's basketball and field hockey teams and co-sponsored the Synchronized Swim Club at the University of Kansas. She coached the women's basketball team to an undefeated season in 1966. After that, she took a break from teaching to raise her three daughters and support their many endeavors with her time and talent.
The athletic director asked Nancy to start the women's golf program at KU in 1972, on a volunteer basis and a very limited budget. In 1974, she got her first salary of $1,000, 1 scholarship and a budget of $5,500. She coached the golf team through 1977, attending several National Championships.
She spent several years after coaching golf, serving on the U.S.G.A Public Links Committee. It was also a volunteer position and she ran the local qualifying sites and then attended the National tournaments.
In addition to being a great sports athlete and enthusiast, she was handy with a sewing machine and knitting needles, she played the piano, was a bridge player, and she loved animals. She served on the board of the Humane Society in Lawrence, KS and adopted many pets over her lifetime.
Nancy and Warren were lured by the beautiful weather in Las Cruces and moved there in 1995. Nancy served as President and Chaplain in the local PEO chapter.
Nancy is predeceased by her husband, Warren, in 2015 along with sisters Mary Jane, Margaret, and Pauline and brother, Bob. Nancy is survived by her sister, Virginia Tucker, and three daughters, Barbara Morgan, Beth Buford, and Beverly Boozer and grandchildren Ashley Morgan Sexton, Brandy Morgan, Chase and C.C. Buford.
Nancy suffered from Alzheimer's, but she fought the good fight and showed amazing strength through it all. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , Mesilla Valley Hospice or The Humane Society.
A celebration of life will be held at 1220 Vista Del Monte on Sunday, June 2nd between 12-3pm.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 26, 2019