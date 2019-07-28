Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Broomfield - Nancy Fields passed away in Broomfield CO on July 20th, 2019 after a 6 year battle with cancer. She battled her illness with dignity and pride. Nancy is now with her love George. Nancy was born in Charleston West Virginia. She met the love of her life(George) in Norfolk Virginia in 1966. They were married for 47 years until his death in 2013. Nancy moved to Broomfield Colorado in 2015 to be closer to her children.

Nancy was a fierce believer in her family and country. Nancy loved Las Cruces NM - for the past 5 years she complained that she was not in Las Cruces. She loved to travel with George. They traveled all over the world. Nancy loved cruising with her family. If Nancy could get on a cruise ship and never get off she would have. Her parents George and Marion preceded her in death. She has one brother (Skip Brickley). She is survived by her 2 wonderful kids- Kimberly (Jason)Reynolds and George( Stevie)Fields. Nancy had 4 Handsome Grandsons, Benjamin, George, Keegan and Julian George. They loved their "Mimi".

Her memorial service will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 at La Paz- Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005. The rite of committal and interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho where she will lay to rest. Following will be refreshments at Hotel Encanto.

For online condolences please visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 28, 2019
