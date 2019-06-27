|
Nancy L. Galloway
Las Cruces - NANCY L. GALLOWAY, age 76, of Las Cruces passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Providence Sierra Medical Center in El Paso with her daughters at her bedside. She was born October 28, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to William Carl Braun and Ruth Eva Eyler Braun. Her father worked as an Astronomer and her family moved several times. In the early 1950s they relocated to Las Cruces from Fort Davis, TX, where she lived until her passing. She graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1960 and earned her Bachelor's degree in English from New Mexico State University in 1995. Nancy loved nature--animals, plants, and especially geology. She was a member of the Gem Crafters and Explorers Club, participating in many trips around the area. Nancy shared her love of rocks, gems, and minerals with family, friends, and others, including teaching elementary students in an after-school enrichment program. For many years she enjoyed volunteering at the Las Cruces Museum of Natural History. Other hobbies included needlework, sewing, reading, trivia, stamp collecting, and card-making. Additionally, she was a charter member of First Christian Church in Las Cruces.
Survivors include two daughters, Teresa Fitzpatrick (Jack) and Jodie Galloway all of Las Cruces; a sister, Linda Braun of Oregon; her grandchildren, Kyle Fitzpatrick (Elizabeth) and Kirstie Sedillo (Timothy) all of Albuquerque; four nephews, William Cammack (Laszlo Kakash) of Oregon, William Hughes (Iwona) and their three children all of Las Cruces, Jay Hughes (Deborah) also of Las Cruces and their two children and two grandchildren, and Terry Lee Roberson of California; one niece, Stacey Clements (Bob) of Colorado and their four children and four grandchildren; her cat, Beau Brummell; several family members in Ohio; and many friends locally and across the United States.
She was preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Becky Hughes (J.O.).
Nancy will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she touched.
At her request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019, at First Christian Church, 1809 El Paseo Road in Las Cruces. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to First Christian Church.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 27, 2019