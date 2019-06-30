|
|
Nancy Lee Smart
Las Cruces - Nancy Lee (Bradfield) Smart, 89, passed away to Heaven at Mesilla Valley Hospice La Posada in Las Cruces, NM on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Nancy was born August 2, 1929 the daughter of Leigh and Edith (Sells) Bradfield in West Jefferson, OH from where she graduated high school in 1947. She was a cheerleader, served on student council, was a pianist and organist, and an equestrian. She attended The Ohio State University and later worked at General Motors in Columbus, OH before marrying John (Jack) Smart on March 16, 1951. Between 1951 and 1959, they welcomed 5 children to their home they built in West Jefferson on her father's farm. Nancy taught her children to ride horses, love animals, and love music. She played the organ for many years at West Jefferson Methodist Church and later at LaPorte Methodist Church in Elyria. In 1964 the family transferred to Elyria, Ohio where she continued her mastered skill of loving and raising her children. She and Jack moved to Lighthouse Point, FL in 1984 and continued loving life there until Jack's passing in 2014. She loved playing bridge, taking her children and horses to horse shows all over the country, traveling, and being with her family. She was a devoted, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.
Nancy is survived by her 5 children Laura Smart (Bob Crowley), Las Cruces, NM, Leslie (Bob) Graor, Las Cruces, NM, Lynda (Bob) Chapman, Plain City, OH, Lysbeth Smart, Elyria, OH, John (Michele) Smart, Boynton Beach, FL and beloved grandchildren Zachary Edwards, Sarah, Jared and Jacob Smart, great grandchildren Leigha and Havana Edwards, nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her devoted husband of 63 yrs, Jack, her brother and sister-in-law Robert and Beverly Bradfield, and her very special sister, Becky Bradfield, whom she cared for many years after the passing of her parents in 1969.
Donations may be made to Mesilla Valley Hospice at 299 Montana Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88005.
A celebration of her life will take place in Plain City, Ohio later this summer.
Thank you to the many loving friends who have supported our family with prayers and thoughts, her caregivers at Haciendas at Grace Village and a special appreciation to Mesilla Valley Hospice's loving staff.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 30, 2019