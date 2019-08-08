Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lou Cross


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lou Cross Obituary
Nancy Lou Cross

Las Cruces - Nancy Lou Cross, 80, passed away on August 3, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice, Las Cruces New Mexico.

Nancy was born on December 21, 1938 in Baltimore MD to Ralph and Mary Tucker.

She attended school in Annapolis MD. Graduated from NMSU with a Bachelors in Science and Nursing. Nancy worked in various levels of the nursing environment, from Red Cross volunteer, to LPN, to professor of nursing at the Dona Ana Community College. She is fondly remembered by many of her former students who have over the years cared for her in one form or another.

Nancy is succeeded in death by her daughter, Karen Adamson and son George Adamson and his wife Tresa Adamson. Three grandchildren, Rebecca Adamson and her fiancé Joseph Ybarra, Melissa Adamson and Michael Adamson. Two great-grandchildren, Eric Holguin and Joseph Ybarra. Her brother Karl Tucker and his wife Janet Tucker. And her best friend and colleague Patricia Robie and her husband Doug Robie and their daughter Amanda Morgan.

Nancy was involved with La Casa and the local Community Theater. Some of her activities included knitting and crocheting of which some items were donated to the Veterans Center.

Nancy will be missed and remembered by many.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday August 10, 2019 at 10am at La Paz - Grahams Funeral Home 555 W Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005

To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now