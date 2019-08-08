|
Nancy Lou Cross
Las Cruces - Nancy Lou Cross, 80, passed away on August 3, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice, Las Cruces New Mexico.
Nancy was born on December 21, 1938 in Baltimore MD to Ralph and Mary Tucker.
She attended school in Annapolis MD. Graduated from NMSU with a Bachelors in Science and Nursing. Nancy worked in various levels of the nursing environment, from Red Cross volunteer, to LPN, to professor of nursing at the Dona Ana Community College. She is fondly remembered by many of her former students who have over the years cared for her in one form or another.
Nancy is succeeded in death by her daughter, Karen Adamson and son George Adamson and his wife Tresa Adamson. Three grandchildren, Rebecca Adamson and her fiancé Joseph Ybarra, Melissa Adamson and Michael Adamson. Two great-grandchildren, Eric Holguin and Joseph Ybarra. Her brother Karl Tucker and his wife Janet Tucker. And her best friend and colleague Patricia Robie and her husband Doug Robie and their daughter Amanda Morgan.
Nancy was involved with La Casa and the local Community Theater. Some of her activities included knitting and crocheting of which some items were donated to the Veterans Center.
Nancy will be missed and remembered by many.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday August 10, 2019 at 10am at La Paz - Grahams Funeral Home 555 W Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 8, 2019