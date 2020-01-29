|
|
Naomi Bernice Cellan Maxey
Naomi Bernice Cellan Maxey, 82, went to be with her Lord on January 23, 2020. On August 12, 1937 Naomi was born in Cozad, NE to Clarence and Lillian (Fernquist) Cellan. She married William D. Maxey on September 3, 1955 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Naomi a retired elementary school teacher spent most of her life in New Mexico and Arizona. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Crystal DalSoglio and her sister Susan Tschappet. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William D. Maxey; siblings, Dyanne McElroy, Albuquerque, NM and James J. Mims (Eve), Worland, WY; children William Randall Maxey (Aurelia) Las Cruces, NM, Richard Dean Maxey (Teresa), Las Cruces, NM and Kerri L. Price (Dennis) Los Lunas, NM. She is also survived by her grandson RN William Richard Maxey (Lindsey), Las Cruces, NM who were both by her side in her last hour of life. Her other grandchildren include Naomi C. Molina, Eagan, MN, Kenneth W. Maxey (Kana), San Diego, CA, Rachelle A. Maxey, Albuquerque, NM, Miles C. Maxey (McKay), Salem, OR, and Mariah Hamilton (Josh), Jordan, UT. She also had ten great-grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be February 1st from noon until 2pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2915 E Idaho Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001. Her ashes will be interned in the Truth or Consequences Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020