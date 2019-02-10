|
Naomi Brandi Flores 26, Of Las Cruces N.M .Passed in Las Cruces N.M
Naomi Brandi Flores 26, was born in Las Cruces NM to Enrique Flores
and April Lucero of Las Cruces on June 18,1992.
Naomi was a graduate of Las Montañas High School in Las Cruces NM.
Naomi was a single parent,to her son Josiah Flores who she loved and cherished.
Naomi was a very beautiful person ,mother ,sister ,aunty and had a very big heart, she always made everyone laugh. She loved having family gatherings spending time with her co workers both at her work and her first job at The Toy Box. She loved having her nails done going shopping for her son. Naomi did everything for her son. Her brothers were very protective of her just
because she was so petite and to nice. She also attended college and was working on her associates. She worked for Jardin De Los Niños as Pre-K teacher. She was employed for a little over a year in a half.
Naomi is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Juan Ramon and Beatrice M Flores, Her Nephew Justin Enrique Jr.
She is survived by her father Enrique Flores (Fiancé) Elva Martinez, her son Josiah Flores, Sisters ,Monique Flores, Ashley (Justin Beard), Jaelyn Flores, her brother, Brandon Flores (Estaphany). Also her Step Brothers Henry & Susanna, Michael and Jerry Martinez & Monica Rodrigues. She will also be greatly missed by many uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Flores , Michael Martinez, Jerry Martinez, Eric Lucero, Sammy Jr Flores, Justin Beard.
Honorary pallbearer Henry Martinez, Ricky Clark Jr. and Steven Flores.
Services will be Thursday February 14, 2019 at 6:00 pm with her Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. A mass will take place Friday February 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart Of Mary, Rite of Committal will follow at Masonic Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.
Services have been entrusted to La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences please go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 10, 2019