Narciso A. Valdez Jr.
Las Cruces - Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and "Brother in Blue", NARCISO A. VALDEZ JR., age 59, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born January 13, 1960 in El Paso, Texas to Narciso H. Sr., and Ofelia Alvarez Valdez. Narciso was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and of the Roman Catholic Church. Our Brother in Blue worked as a Codes Enforcement Officer for ten years then moved over to the Las Cruces Police Department from where he retired in 2013.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of forty-one years, Laura Terrell Valdez of the family home; three sons, David Valdez (Iris) of Lithia, Florida, Christopher Valdez (Misti) of Portales, NM and Jonathan Valdez (Michelle) of Ewa Beach, HI; his parents, Narciso and Ofelia Valdez; a brother, John Valdez (Jeanette) and a sister, Ruth Grimes (David) all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Officer Valdez will begin at 6 PM Monday, August 26, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, 5525 Cristo Rey in Doña Ana with the Reverend Juan Camilo Montoya, Celebrant. Cremation will follow and inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Serving as casket bearers will be John Guaderrama, David Gonzales, Manny Carrera, Robert Holguin, Adrian De La Garza and Daniel Thomas. Honorary bearers will be Alexis Rodriguez, Martin Martinez, Joseph Campa, Luis Lopez and Josh Herrera.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 25, 2019