|
|
Natalia Villa
Las Cruces - NATALIA VILLA, 73, of Mesilla passed away Sunday, December, 22, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center — she was surrounded by her family and friends before joining her Lord and Savior in heaven. Natalia was born March 6, 1946 to Victor and Isabel Villa, raised in Mesilla and proudly called herself a Mesillera.
A loving and warm soul, Natalia enjoyed being a stay-at-home mother where she proudly raised her five children. She was a deeply devout Catholic, dedicating her life to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a longtime parishioner at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, where she volunteered in youth and marriage ministries, as well as many other events. Later in life, Natalia worked at IHM as a receptionist where she was greatly loved by her co-workers and added a "grandmother" quality to the workplace. She retired in 2011, placing her focus on her precious family. She enjoyed pan dulce, butterscotch candies and bizcochos — along with other, numerous sweets. Natalia was happiest when she was spending time with her beloved family and friends. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Natalia was immensely family-oriented, spending time with family baking bizcochos, cooking tamales and menudo — just a few family traditions and memories that her family holds close to their hearts. These shared traditions passed on to Natalia by her parents are now ones to be carried on for years to come by her cherished children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members. Though her family is deeply saddened by her passing, they share their extreme gratitude for the outpouring of love and condolences from all those who knew her.
She is survived by her four children, Marie Woods Gallegos and husband Joe, Arthur Woods Jr., Diane Woods Escandon and husband Mario, all of Las Cruces; and Richard Woods and wife Rosa of Arizona. Siblings Victor Villa Jr., Francisco Villa, Lawrence Villa, Margaret Villa and Arthur Villa, all of Mesilla — as well as her fourteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren (with a fourth one on the way). Natalia was preceded in death by her parents; son Michael Woods and younger brother Joe Villa.
Family, friends and others whose lives Natalia touched are invited to celebrate her Prayer Vigil at 10 AM Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street where the Memorial Mass will follow immediately thereafter with the Reverend Bill McCann Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will follow that the IHM Columbarium.
Serving as honorary bearers will be her grandsons Julian Gallegos, Jonah Gallegos, Michael Woods, Richard Woods, Mario Escandon Jr. and Micah Escandon; as well as Mark Duran, Charlie Duran and Chris Escandon.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019