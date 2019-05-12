|
Natasha Kristian Acuña
Las Cruces - Natasha K. Acuña, age 28, passed away at University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born in Las Cruces, in November 1990 to Carla J. Molina and Joe Acuña. She attended Las Cruces High School and enjoyed staying connected to the many friends that she made during that time.
Natasha found beauty in the small things in life. She cared passionately for the people whom she held closely to her heart and was always the first to give to those in need. Her passions included spending time with her baby cousins, listening to music of all genres, writing in her journals and eating junk food. She found comfort in moments spent with her mother with whom she had an unbreakable bond. Her playful spirit will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Natasha was proceeded in death by her father Joe Acuña; maternal grandfather Carlos Molina; maternal great-grandparents George and Esther Gallegos; and paternal great-grandmother Lilia Cordero.
She is survived by her mother, Carla J. Molina, brother, Joseph Molina, wife, Alyssa and nephews, Oliver and Jackson; sister, Jovanna Acuña; brother, William Acuña; sister, LeeAnna Molina; maternal grandmother, Patricia Molina; paternal grandmother, Gloria Kerr; aunts, Melissa Molina and Tracy Carter; uncles, Jeff Molina and Michael Acuña; and numerous other beloved cousins and extended family members.
A Memorial Service will begin at 10 AM Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
A reception will be held immediately following at the Elks Lodge at 3000 Elks Drive in Las Cruces, NM.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 12, 2019