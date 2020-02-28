|
|
Nathalia A. Sheward
Las Cruces - NATHALIA A. SHEWARD, age 85, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Haciendas of Grace Village with her loved ones at her side. She was born on May 24, 1934 in Pawuska, Oklahoma to Wilton and Emelie Hawk. "Nat," as she was fondly known to family and friends, graduated from Western New Mexico College in Silver City with a degree in English. She was a former member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, enjoyed visiting with her friends and had a passion for reading, history, classic movies and collecting books. She retired as a former elementary school librarian for Las Cruces Public Schools.
At her request cremation will take place and no local services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020