Natividad Ostos Holguin
Vado - Our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, NATIVIDAD OSTOS HOLGUIN, age 98, of Vado entered eternal life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born September 8, 1921 in Canutillo, Texas to Agustin and Estefana Subia Ostos, Natividad was a loving homemaker and a devout member the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include two sons, Raul O. Holguin (Tina) and Johnny O. Holguin (Espy) all of Vado; two daughters, Hope Leyva (Zeke) of Las Cruces and Linda Holguin of Vado; three brothers, Antonio Ostos (Isabel) of La Puente, CA., David Ostos of San Fernando, CA., and Fernando Ostos of Las Cruces; a sister, Ofelia Tise (George) of Santa Maria, CA. Other survivors include six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Natividad was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Rodolfo "Rudy" Holguin on June 4, 2001; five brothers, Cruz, Victor, Agustin, Mike and Mickey Ostos; two sisters, Josefa Nevarez and Chata Montes.
Visitation will begin at 10 AM Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 125 W. Mesquite Street in Mesquite, where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 10:30 AM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to 65. Interment will follow at San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa where she will be laid to rest alongside her loving husband.
Serving as casket bearers will be Robert, Gabriel and Jessica Holguin, Travis, Derek and Zeke Leyva, and Mylena Walker.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Vado - Our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, NATIVIDAD OSTOS HOLGUIN, age 98, of Vado entered eternal life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born September 8, 1921 in Canutillo, Texas to Agustin and Estefana Subia Ostos, Natividad was a loving homemaker and a devout member the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include two sons, Raul O. Holguin (Tina) and Johnny O. Holguin (Espy) all of Vado; two daughters, Hope Leyva (Zeke) of Las Cruces and Linda Holguin of Vado; three brothers, Antonio Ostos (Isabel) of La Puente, CA., David Ostos of San Fernando, CA., and Fernando Ostos of Las Cruces; a sister, Ofelia Tise (George) of Santa Maria, CA. Other survivors include six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Natividad was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Rodolfo "Rudy" Holguin on June 4, 2001; five brothers, Cruz, Victor, Agustin, Mike and Mickey Ostos; two sisters, Josefa Nevarez and Chata Montes.
Visitation will begin at 10 AM Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 125 W. Mesquite Street in Mesquite, where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 10:30 AM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to 65. Interment will follow at San Jose Cemetery in La Mesa where she will be laid to rest alongside her loving husband.
Serving as casket bearers will be Robert, Gabriel and Jessica Holguin, Travis, Derek and Zeke Leyva, and Mylena Walker.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.