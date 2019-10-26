|
Neal Kelly Longwill
Austin - Neal Kelly Longwill of Austin, Texas was suddenly taken from this world on Sunday, October 6, 2019, his 65th birthday.
Neal was born in Brawley, California to Marilyn and Ben Longwill on October 6, 1954. He is preceded in death by his father, Ben Leroy Longwill and younger brother, Mark Raymond Longwill. He is survived by his son, Brent Phillip Longwill, best friend Lynn Costa Longwill, mother Marilyn Grace Longwill, and brothers Ben Allen Longwill, Brian Grant Longwill, and Lee Jeffrey Longwill. He is also survived by his many "non-blood" brothers, they know who they are.
Neal graduated from New Mexico State University in 1978 with a degree in Marketing. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. During his college years he worked various odd jobs, stretching from driving a school bus, owning a motel, and iron work in Montana, to help fund his college education (and beer drinking along the way). He loved everything New Mexican, most recognized by his tendency to add fresh Hatch green chili to nearly everything he ate.
Recruited by a fraternity brother for a sales position at Intel Corporation. Throughout his 20 years with the company, he climbed the corporate ladder to various roles retiring in a position of management.
Neal was a man who loved a good project, and one of the only people you may ever have met who got excited when something broke, because it gave him something to dissect and repair. From automobile engines and electrical systems, to physical home repair and everything in between, when Neal put his mind to something he wouldn't just fix the issue, he'd find ways to improve the function of whatever he was addressing and put in measures to prevent any future problems from arising. Truly a man who believed in going above and beyond in all that he did.
After retiring from Intel, Neal received his "wings". His love of flying, combined with his love of building things, resulted in the construction of his first kit airplane, a Lancair Legacy. After completing his first plane, he became a sales representative for Lancair. In 2009 Neal founded Austin Composites and went on to build 5 more airplanes for himself or others, many of which received prestigious awards for build quality and design. He was a well-respected member of the AOPA (Aircraft Owners & Pilot Association).
Neal's most recent venture has been helping to grow the exposure and business of a line of aviation sunglasses. His experience and wide range of friendships in the aviation industry was instrumental to the growth the company's seen this year.
If not in the air, you would have likely found Neal either cruising around the central Texas hill country on his Harley or enjoying the sunset from his boat on Lake Travis. Also as a huge lover of music, Neal enjoyed the many live venues that Austin had to offer, favorites included The Broken Spoke, The White Horse Saloon, Ginny's Longhorn Saloon, and so many others.
Neal exemplified a passion for hard work and getting a job done right the first time, as well as doing right by others and never taking life too seriously. His joy for life was contagious to those around him, which is why it's no surprise that Neal maintained many friendships from NMSU, the tech world, and his associations in aviation. Neal's great sense of humor, generosity, and laid-back nature will be missed and carried on in the hearts of all of us who knew and loved him.
A Celebration of Neal's Life will take place on November 2, 2019 at 12:00pm, at the Spicewood Airport in 165 Piper Lane, Spicewood Texas, 78669.
As well, a Celebration will take place on November 9, 2019 at 1:00pm in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Trails West, 1450 Avenida de Mesilla.
