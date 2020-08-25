Nelda Mutya Melendrez



Dona Ana - Nelda Mutya Melendrez age 72, of Dona Ana, NM, entered eternal life surrounded by her family on August 21, 2020. She was born to parents Anatalita Apao and Catalino Apao, on April 5, 1948 in Alongapo, Philippines.



Nelda is survived by her children, Carlita, Mike Melendrez and his wife Victoria, Danny Melendrez and wife Crystal, Honey Melendrez and her husband Richard. Her Grandchildren whom she raised as her own, Shaniece and her husband Victor, Merrissa and her wife Red along with her Great Grandson Eliajah Melendrez. We can't forget about the many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren along with all of her family members in the Philippines. She was preceded in death by her Parents Anatalita and Catalino Apao, Her In-Laws, Ray and Cleotilde Garcia, her Sons, Steven, Gary, and Randy Melendrez.



Nelda Melendrez was an amazing Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother who put her family above all. Many would agree she was spoiled with the finer things and everything in between. Her strength was undeniably unmatched. Nelda was a firm believer in forgiveness and had a genuine personality that was one of a kind. She had a giving soul and welcomed any and all, no matter what you always had a seat at the table. Nelda will forever be missed, she fought a good fight. Rest in Paradise! Heaven has truly gained a beautiful Angel.



The family has entrusted Getz Funeral home with the arrangements. The viewing will be held on August 28. 2020 @ Getz funeral home: 1410 E Bowman Ave Las Cruces, NM. 88001 @ 9:30 am. The Rosary and Mass will be held @ Our lady of Purification Church: 5525 Cristo Rey Dona Ana, NM. 88032 on Aug, 28, 2020 @ 11:30 am. Name of Officiant will officiate the ceremony is Juan Montoya Camilo.









