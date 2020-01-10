|
|
Nerio T. "Ned" Torres
Las Cruces - Nerio T. (Ned) Torres, 84, born March 4th, 1935 in Hot Springs, NM passed, away December 4th, 2019 at his home in Las Cruces NM.
He served in the Air Force and was a pharmacist for many years. He enjoyed playing his guitar and listening to music from Trio Los Panchos.
He is survived by his daughter Sonja and Grandchildren from Los Lunas NM. He is also survived by his four sisters Carmen Johnson, Cecilia and Husband Frank Triste from Las Cruces, Ninfa Kindt, Mary and Husband Avelino Apodaca from Albuquerque and numerous Nephews, Nieces, Great Nephews, and Great Nieces.
He was preceded in death by both parents Carlos and Ramona Torres, his brother Conrad Torres and a sister Roberta Torres.
He will be missed very much.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 am, Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guest book, please log onto www. GetzCares.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020