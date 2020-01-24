|
Netti Lucia Richmann
Las Cruces - Baby Netti Lucia Richmann
Netti Lucia Richmann at 2 1/2 weeks old, beloved daughter of Niomi Martinez and Eric Richmann, has passed away peacefully in the arms of her parents on January 15, 2020 at Providence Children's Hospital, in El Paso, Tx. She was born 4 months premature on December 28, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Although she was very premature, she still was able to respond to her mother and father's voice during her brief little stay. Netti had sandy blonde hair, and her mother's pudgy nose. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten by all her family and friends.
She is survived by her parents Niomi Martinez and Eric Richmann, also by her sibling's sister Jazmyn and brother Izaac. Her great grandmother Fidencia C. Martinez, as well as grandparents and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Netti is preceded in death by joining her great grandfather Bernard Richmann, her tia Luci Martinez and tio Tony Molina as well as Cousin Fernando Molina. Netti will be forever remembered and loved by all.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020