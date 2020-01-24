Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Resources
More Obituaries for Netti Richmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Netti Lucia Richmann


2019 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Netti Lucia Richmann

Las Cruces - Baby Netti Lucia Richmann

Netti Lucia Richmann at 2 1/2 weeks old, beloved daughter of Niomi Martinez and Eric Richmann, has passed away peacefully in the arms of her parents on January 15, 2020 at Providence Children's Hospital, in El Paso, Tx. She was born 4 months premature on December 28, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Although she was very premature, she still was able to respond to her mother and father's voice during her brief little stay. Netti had sandy blonde hair, and her mother's pudgy nose. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten by all her family and friends.

She is survived by her parents Niomi Martinez and Eric Richmann, also by her sibling's sister Jazmyn and brother Izaac. Her great grandmother Fidencia C. Martinez, as well as grandparents and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Netti is preceded in death by joining her great grandfather Bernard Richmann, her tia Luci Martinez and tio Tony Molina as well as Cousin Fernando Molina. Netti will be forever remembered and loved by all.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Netti's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -