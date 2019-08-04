|
|
Neuza Buerkle
Las Cruces - Neuza Martins Dos Santos Buerkle went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019. Born on July 3, 1942 in Taciba, Brazil to Carolino and Beatriz Martins Dos Santos, she moved to Las Cruces in 1965 with her husband Calvin Buerkle, Jr. Her primary focus in life was her love for her family including her son Mark and his wife Cindy Buerkle, her two granddaughters Elizabeth and Catherine, and her daughter Caroline Buerkle.
She is survived by sisters Cheda Garcia (Raul) and niece Gabby of Las Cruces and Nilce Akin (Gerry) of Oceanside California, sister Marlene Moraes and family, brother Rodolfo Martins and family, and brother Braulio Goncalves and family, all of Brazil. Joining us in mourning her passing are her lifelong friends Yolanda and Jimmy McLimans of Las Cruces, and her countless many dear friends in Las Cruces and beyond.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Avenue, with burial following the service at Masonic Cemetery 760 S Compress, Las Cruces, NM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Casa de Peregrinos at www.casadeperegrinos.org or St Andrews Hospitality House at www.standrewshospitalityhouse.org or National at .
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 4, 2019