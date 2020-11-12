1/1
Nick Clayshulte
Nick Clayshulte

Las Cruces - Nick Clayshulte of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away on November 5th, 2020 at his home

in Mesilla. He was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Leslie and Betty Clayshulte on August

31st, 1960. He attended and graduated from Las Cruces High School. Nick owned his own

general contracting business, Clayshulte Construction, and worked for over 25 years, serving

the Mesilla and Las Cruces areas proudly. He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty

Clayshulte. He is survived by his children, Tyler, Stacey, and Jennifer; his brother and spouse,

Jim and Sally Clayshulte; his sisters and spouses, Connie and Kevin McGinley, and Marlynn

and Dennis Muncreif; his father and spouse, Leslie and Barbara Clayshulte; And his

grandchildren, Jordan, Ruben Jr. and Isaac. Other survivors include his nephews and nieces

and their spouses; Jonathan and Kathy, Ryan, Marshall and Morgan, Kelly and Larry, Alison

and Matt, Ginger and Ian, Jessica and Travis. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held

at a later date. Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador,

Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
