Nick Clayshulte
Las Cruces - Nick Clayshulte of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away on November 5th, 2020 at his home
in Mesilla. He was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Leslie and Betty Clayshulte on August
31st, 1960. He attended and graduated from Las Cruces High School. Nick owned his own
general contracting business, Clayshulte Construction, and worked for over 25 years, serving
the Mesilla and Las Cruces areas proudly. He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty
Clayshulte. He is survived by his children, Tyler, Stacey, and Jennifer; his brother and spouse,
Jim and Sally Clayshulte; his sisters and spouses, Connie and Kevin McGinley, and Marlynn
and Dennis Muncreif; his father and spouse, Leslie and Barbara Clayshulte; And his
grandchildren, Jordan, Ruben Jr. and Isaac. Other survivors include his nephews and nieces
and their spouses; Jonathan and Kathy, Ryan, Marshall and Morgan, Kelly and Larry, Alison
and Matt, Ginger and Ian, Jessica and Travis. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held
at a later date. Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador,
Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
.