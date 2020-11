Nick ClayshulteLas Cruces - Nick Clayshulte of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away on November 5th, 2020 at his homein Mesilla. He was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Leslie and Betty Clayshulte on August31st, 1960. He attended and graduated from Las Cruces High School. Nick owned his owngeneral contracting business, Clayshulte Construction, and worked for over 25 years, servingthe Mesilla and Las Cruces areas proudly. He is preceded in death by his mother, BettyClayshulte. He is survived by his children, Tyler, Stacey, and Jennifer; his brother and spouse,Jim and Sally Clayshulte; his sisters and spouses, Connie and Kevin McGinley, and Marlynnand Dennis Muncreif; his father and spouse, Leslie and Barbara Clayshulte; And hisgrandchildren, Jordan, Ruben Jr. and Isaac. Other survivors include his nephews and niecesand their spouses; Jonathan and Kathy, Ryan, Marshall and Morgan, Kelly and Larry, Alisonand Matt, Ginger and Ian, Jessica and Travis. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be heldat a later date. Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador,Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com