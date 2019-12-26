|
Nolan Thomas Anglim
Nolan Thomas Anglim, 14, passed away in his home, Dec. 18, 2019.
Nolan was born in San Diego, California, on April 2, 2005. He was a freshman at Oñate High School. Nolan attended Mesa Middle School. His elementary education was from a dual-immersion Spanish and English program at the Language Academy in San Diego.
A compassionate soul, Nolan loved animals. He doted over his dog, Charlie and cats, Cupcake and Linus. He was gentle, empathetic and well-spoken, sharing his mother's penchant for proper grammar. He played Little League for five years and sang in the San Diego Children's Choir for two. Nolan enjoyed chess and online gaming with his friends. His favorite snacks were Takis and dill pickles. He aspired to be a pilot and was enrolled in NJROTC planning to continue into the Air Force. Nolan was intelligent and dreamed of inventing time travel. He was happiest spending time with family and friends.
Nolan is survived by parents, Valerie Stiles and Tom Anglim; older brother, Scott Anglim; grandmother, Beverly Stiles; uncle Eric Stiles and his daughter, Danielle Franklin and grandson, Dylon Nunez; uncle and aunt, Walter Stiles and Lisa Maxwell and their children, Jensen and Maxwell Stiles; uncle and aunt, Peter and Ketty Liria and their children, Lauren and Amanda Liria.
His family is deeply sorrowed. They express their extreme gratitude for the outpouring of support from this community.
Family, friends and others whose lives Nolan touched are invited to services at La Paz Graham funeral home, 555 West Amador at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005.
