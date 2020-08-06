Nora Ann B. Holguin
Hurley - NORA ANN BENAVIDEZ HOLGUIN, left us to be with the Lord on Sunday August 2, 2020 at Gila Regional Medical Center. Nora was born in the doctor's office in Hatch, on January 25, 1949 to Oscar and Natalia Torres Benavidez. She was the oldest of 5 children. Nora graduated from Cobre High School in 1967. She married Albert S. Holguin on June 13. 1970. Nora worked at the "Hurley Store", she left work to raise her family. Nora catered to so many, especially her grandchildren who always came to Grandma's house hungry and ready to eat her amazing food.
Her first question being "Are you hungry", what do you want to eat?" She proceeded to fix whatever each one of them wanted. Nora touched the lives of so many, her heart and home were open to all. She was an Amazing Mother of 3 boys and to so many other children that called her "Mom" or "Grandma". Nora was the foundation of her family, she was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, Counselor, baker, seamstress, babysitter and everything in between. Over the years Nora babysat and raised over 100 children from Grant County, baked countless cakes for weddings, birthdays and other special occasions, she sewed numerous wedding dresses, bridesmaids' dresses, quinceanera dresses, and Halloween costumes.
She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband, Albert Holguin; three sons, Leroy Holguin (Paula), Gabriel Holguin (Helene), Joshua Holguin (Kathleen); ten grandchildren, Cynthia, Corrina, Samuel (Alexis), Angel (Omar), David, Zachary, Alexander, Jayson, Hannah, and Kaylen, her great-grandchildren Aaliyah, Carmelo and Amaris; brother, Victor Benavidez; and three sisters, Belinda Benavidez, Debra Winborn, and Lovina Polomski. Nora was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited. Visitation for Mrs. Holguin will begin at 10 AM Tuesday, August 11, 2020 where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled to begin at 11 AM in Infant Jesus Catholic Shrine, 204 Cortez Avenue in Hurley where the Funeral Mass will follow immediately thereafter. Private Interment will take place at Fort Bayard National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be grandchildren; Cynthia, Samuel, Angel, David, Zachary, Alexander, Jayson and Hannah.
The Holguin Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com