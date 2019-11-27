|
Nora Crisp
Las Cruces - Nora Mae Crisp, 77, of Las Cruces, NM passed on November 23, 2019. Born on March 19, 1942 in Flagstaff, AZ, she was loved and adored by her parents, Kidd and Mae Quinn. She attended Flagstaff High and later married Pat Crisp in 1962. Together, they raised two daughters in Las Cruces with Nora often volunteering for the school and PTA. She loved flowers and floral arranging, eventually leading to her employment as a professional floral designer. Her talent for "all things floral" lead to numerous awards at guild or club functions, contests, as well as the Southern New Mexico State Fair. She kept current in her interests through various local organizations, such as Desert Daubers Garden Club and other organizations for many decades. Nora enjoyed spending time going to lunch with family and close friends. She also had a wonderous sense of style and loved shopping, attributes and activities that she shared with her family for many happy years.
Nora is preceded in her passing by her parents, Kidd McCoy and Mae Quinn.
Nora is survived by her loving husband, Pat Crisp, and their two daughters, Cheryl L. Crisp Cooper (Kirk), and Deborah E. Crisp Kane (Pat), all of Las Cruces. She is also survived by her grandchildren - her three granddaughters, Dr. Stacey M. Lambeth, Rebecca M. Grant (John W.), and Abigail E. Kane; and two great grandchildren.
Graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Close friends and family are welcome. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM. To sign the online guest book, visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019