Nora M. Fierro
Las Cruces - Nora Mestas Fierro, 86, of Ft. Filmore, N.M. departed this earth with peace in her heart and surrounded by loving family members on August 29, 2019 in Las Cruces, N.M.
Nora was born on the 21st of October, 1932 to Miguel B. Mestas and Matilde Barcena Gomez. She graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1951 and then attended the school of cosmetology in El Paso, Texas. She began working at The Star Beauty Shop and finished her career at The Chez Paris.
On January 8, 1955, Nora married her true love and best friend, Cipriano Fierro. They built a beautiful home and life together. In addition to her career, she was a devoted mother to her children and loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren deeply. As a homemaker, Nora also found time to golf, join a bowling league, and teach catechism for the Catholic Church. She also loved music, gardening, and traveling.
She is proceeded in death by her parents; brother, Oscar G. Mestas; brother, Ismael G. Mestas; and sister, Olga G. Mestas Barrio.
Nora is survived by her husband, Cipi; son, Michael G. Fierro (Alicia Prescott); and three daughters, Sonya F. Fierro, Melissa A. Jackson, and Vivian M. Randazzo (Tony). Her sisters Eloisa
G. Mestas and Olivia G. Phillips (John). Her grandchildren Jackie, Jennifer (Seth), David Michael (Chelsea), Danyelle, Valerie, Andrew, Kathryn, Ashleigh, Angelina and Ava Bella. As well as her great grandchildren Peyton and Cooper; and numerous nieces, nephews, God children, cousins, and dear friends.
Nora was always a source of inspiration and a leader in Christ. She was a friend to all and would lend an ear to anyone in need. Her genuine smile, pure heart, and endless sense of humor a?ected every life she touched. She has left behind a rich harvest of memories to cherish, honor, and emulate.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Glick and Dr. Robert Navarette for their many years of dedication and compassionate care. And a special thank you to her daughter, Sonya for devoting countless hours of loving care during her final years.
Pallbearers will be Tony Randazzo, David Michael Barela, Jacqueline Fierro, Thomas Jackson, Andrew Morales, Derek Apodaca, Oscar Mestas and Danyelle Western.
Visitation will take place on Thursday the 5th of September at the Basilica of San Albino at 6pm with Rosary to follow at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday the 6th of September at 11am also at the Basilica of San Albino. Following the Mass we will proceed to Hillcrest Gardens, her final resting place.
Donations may be given to the New Mexico chapter in memory of our beloved angel. www.act.alz.org
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 4, 2019