Norberta "Madre" Hinojosa
Vado - Norberta "Madre" Hinojosa of Vado, ended the Lord's work on this earth and claimed her Heavenly Home Monday, July 1, 2019. She retired from Qwest with 31 years of service in 1997 after a career that stretched from Las Cruces to Albuquerque.
She is survived by her husband Ron Fisher, her daughter Veronica Hinojosa, sons Lauro Hinojosa Jr, David Fisher, Daniel Fisher, Grandson Lauro Hinojosa III and Four brothers and a Sister. She was the solid rock that her whole family leaned on. She will be missed dearly.
Graveside service will be at 10:00am, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Missionary Ridge Cemetery, Mesquite, NM with Pastor Robert Fisher of Tyler, Tx presiding. At the request of Norberta, in lieu of flowers please make donations to First Baptist Church of Anthony, PO Box 1550, Anthony, NM 88021 in her name to be used for Missionary support.
Arrangements are by Getz Funeral Home of Las Cruces. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the online guest book
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 7, 2019