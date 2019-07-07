Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Missionary Ridge Cemetery
Mesquite, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norberta Hinojosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norberta "Madre" Hinojosa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norberta "Madre" Hinojosa Obituary
Norberta "Madre" Hinojosa

Vado - Norberta "Madre" Hinojosa of Vado, ended the Lord's work on this earth and claimed her Heavenly Home Monday, July 1, 2019. She retired from Qwest with 31 years of service in 1997 after a career that stretched from Las Cruces to Albuquerque.

She is survived by her husband Ron Fisher, her daughter Veronica Hinojosa, sons Lauro Hinojosa Jr, David Fisher, Daniel Fisher, Grandson Lauro Hinojosa III and Four brothers and a Sister. She was the solid rock that her whole family leaned on. She will be missed dearly.

Graveside service will be at 10:00am, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Missionary Ridge Cemetery, Mesquite, NM with Pastor Robert Fisher of Tyler, Tx presiding. At the request of Norberta, in lieu of flowers please make donations to First Baptist Church of Anthony, PO Box 1550, Anthony, NM 88021 in her name to be used for Missionary support.

Arrangements are by Getz Funeral Home of Las Cruces. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the online guest book
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now