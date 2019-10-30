Services
Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Twin Oaks Cemetery
Artesia, NM
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
University United Methodist Church
Las Cruces, NM
1930 - 2019
Norma Buchanan Obituary
Las Cruces - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Norma Ruth Buchanan on October 15, 2019.

Norma was born on December 26, 1930 in Carlsbad, NM, to Harold Hancox and Lucille Black Hancox. Norma was raised in Artesia, NM and graduated from Artesia High School. Two days after her 18th birthday she married Cameron Buchanan. They had 36 wonderful years together. Norma relocated to Las Cruces, NM in 1987. She was a member of the University United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Red Hats, and served meals at the Soup Kitchen. Her life was full of compassion, kindness, and love. Whether it was the spirituality she embraced, or the love of knowledge and learning which she passed on to her family

Among her personal interests she was an artist, bird watcher, and loved to grow flowers. She instilled the love for the outdoors and traveling with family and friends. The family has wonderful memories of many traveling adventures they will cherish.

Norma will be greatly missed by her children, Terry Buchanan, and Diane Gottlieb, 5 grandchildren, Trent Buchanan, Tyler Buchanan, Tucker Buchanan, LeAnn Jenkins, and Linda Bates. 7 great Grandchildren, Anders Buchanan, Ann Parker Henderson, Cameron Buchanan, Mikayla Jenkins, Weston Jenkins, Hunter Bates, and Violet Bates. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Thelma Hamm (Bootsie). She is preceded in death by her husband, Cameron Oliver Buchanan.

Norma will be buried in Artesia, NM on Tuesday, November 26 at 2:00 at Twin Oaks Cemetery. There will be a reception at the La Fonda Restaurant on Main Street starting at 4:00 pm.

There will be a Memorial Service in Las Cruces, NM on Thursday, November 28, at the University United Methodist Church at 10:00 am.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log on to www. GetzCares.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 17, 2019
