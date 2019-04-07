|
Norman Davis
Las Cruces - Norman (Norm) Eugene Davis, 65, passed Friday, March 30, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM.
Norm was born on January 26, 1954, in Green River, Wyoming. He was the youngest of six children. In 1972, he graduated from El Paso, Texas's Irvin High School.
He proudly served with honor and distinction in the United States Army, as noted by his superior offices he served under. His specialty was a Communications Specialist (which would serve him well later in life) and served in Germany, for two of his four year of service. He then attended Point Loma University in San Diego, California for two years.
He then began a career as a copy machine and electronic repairman, then on to repairing Casino slot machines, utilizing the skills he learned in the US Army. While living in Las Vegas, Nevada, he was diagnosed to have a mental illness that would get progressively worse throughout his life.
Norm came to Las Cruces in 1991. He never allowed his disability to stop him. He became a spokesman for NAMI (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill) for several years. He served with the Office of Consumer Affairs as a Citizen Organizer. He attended the Dona Ana Branch of NMSU and studied Electronics with intentions of pursuing that as a career and hopes of working for INTEL in Albuquerque.
Norm is survived by his brother Don Davis of Coalinga, Ca. and his sister, Carlyn Green of Las Cruces. He was a proud uncle of nieces Tanya Krupovage of Las Cruces, Tara Rhodes, Ashlee Green and Amanda Davis of San Diego, Ca. His nephews include, Don Davis Jr, Ron Davis and Rich Davis of Coalinga, Ca. and Tony Rhodes. Great nephew, TJ McMullan of Las Cruces. His Great Nieces Cassandra Krupovage, Las Cruces and Opal Green Raddatz of San Diego.
He was proceeded in Death by parents Carl and Essie Davis of Coalinga, Ca. HIs brother Mel Davis of Albuquerque. Sisters, Sue Seals of Bremerton, Wa and Shirlee Gagan of Las Vegas, NV.
A celebration of life will be held, Monday, April 8 at 3:00 PM at 1807 Regal Ridge and will be officiated by Reverend Wade Elftman of the First Church of the Nazarene.
The family requests in lieu of Flowers or other sentiments, you to donate instead the NAMI or one of the local charities that server the Mentally Ill of New Mexico, in the name of Norm Davis.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman, Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 7, 2019