Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Rosary
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM
O. Jerome "Jerry" Bustos


1957 - 2019
O. Jerome "Jerry" Bustos Obituary
O. Jerome "Jerry" Bustos

Las Cruces - Age 62, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, TX surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 25, 1957 in Chula Vista, CA. to Orlando and Lupe Sanchez Bustos. "Jerry", as he was fondly known to family and friends, served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps. He was an avid hiker, walker and swimmer, and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Survivors include his father, Orlando Bustos of the family home; two brothers, Richard Bustos, Donald Bustos and wife, Angie; a sister, Sandy Bustos all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include a niece, Audriana Bustos; two nephews, Derrick and Anthony Bustos; a great-nephew, Nolan Bustos. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Lupe Sanchez Bustos on August 1, 2017, his maternal grandparents, Rogelio and Alejandrina Sanchez and paternal grandparents, Leonardo and Baselisa Bustos.

At his request cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 7 PM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road, with Deacon Leonel Briseno officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held in Cebolla, NM at a later date, as well as inurnment of cremains at a site yet to be determined.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 26, 2019
