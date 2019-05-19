|
Offie Hobbs
Las Cruces - Offie Leroy Hobbs, PhD, 67, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center, surrounded by members of his loving Las Cruces "family."
Offie was born October 9, 1951 in Norfolk, Virginia and graduated from Maury High School there. He continued his education at Norfolk State University and Kansas State University where he received his PhD in May 1990. He served in the United States Army, including a stint with a military intelligence battalion in Germany.
Offie was a dedicated educator, holding teaching and administrative positions in schools in Missouri, Colorado, and Wisconsin before coming to New Mexico to serve in the Las Cruces Public Schools. At the time of his death he was teaching online courses for the American Military University.
In addition to his passion for teaching and learning, Offie was deeply invested in his church and in local service organizations. At University United Methodist Church, he sang in the choir, participated in the New Mexico Ramp Project, was active in the Walk to Emmaus, was part of the United Methodist Men, and was a Stephen Minister. Offie was also serving as president of the Las Cruces Civitan International, an organization of community service clubs dedicated to helping others, and he was secretary of the local chapter of the NAACP.
He is survived by his sister, Gail Fleming, his brother Anthony Everett, and a special cousin, Sharon Jiggetts. He was preceded in death by his mother, Luella Hobbs Brown of Norfolk, Virginia.
A celebration of Offie's life will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 4:00 PM, at University United Methodist Church, 2000 S Locust, Las Cruces, NM, Rev. Dr. Heike Miller, officiant. A reception will follow in the church Fellowship Hall. Gifts in Offie's memory may be made to any of his charitable/service organizations: University United Methodist Church (particularly the NM Ramp Project), Civitan International, the NAACP.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 19, 2019